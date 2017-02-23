Shooting at Secrets in Cleveland sends one to the hospital

Mark Watts (Photo: CPD)

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to Secrets bar at 12820 Brookpark Road for a shooting and arrested Mark Watts, 27, of Cleveland.

Police say that Parma Police were at the scene when they arrived and that a Lorain man, 28, had been shot. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

Parma Police had been in a nearby parking lot when gunshots were heard.

Parma officers saw people running out the back door of Secrets and it was learned that a man had shot another man near the outdoor patio. They also saw the Lorain man who was shot leaving the club.

Police entered Secrets and found spent shell casings on the floor and they also saw Watts toss something in the dumpster behind Secrets.

Police got a description of the shooter and identified Watts. They also retrieved a loaded gun from the dumpster.

Watts was charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence carrying a concealed weapon and criminal damaging.

