Simon's Supermarket opens in Euclid

Simon's Supermarket (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

EUCLID, OHIO - This weekend is the grand opening of Simon's Supermarket in Euclid at 25831 Euclid Avenue.

Residents are invited to stop by and enjoy free food, giveaways and a raffle to celebrate.

How did this happen? Though a collaboration among Euclid residents, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health's Creating Healthy Communities Program, the City of Euclid, and the Healthy Food for Ohio, according to Roger Sikes, of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

Sikes added that funding for the development of the store includes $650,000 in flexible capital from HFFO and $125,000 from the City of Euclid's HUD-funded Storefront Renovation Program.

Simon's will employ 60 local residents and offers high quality, affordable groceries in a Euclid neighborhood.

Sikes said the "The surrounding neighborhood was considered a food desert area characterized by higher rates of poverty and reduced access to full-service supermarkets. The presence of Simon's Supermarket helps to address these important public health issues."

