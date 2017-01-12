Sister of Ashley Zhao officially in custody of Stark County Family Services

Stark County Family Court hearing (Photo: Carl Bachtel , WKYC-TV)

CANTON - A custody hearing took place at 2:30 p.m. today for the 6-year-old daughter of Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao in Stark County Family Court in Canton.

They are the parents of Ashley Zhao, 5, found dead Tuesday in the couple's Ang's Asian Cuisine restaurant on Portage Street NW in Jackson Township.

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao are facing charges in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, Ashley Zhao, who was found dead inside Ang's Asian Cuisine Tuesday. Both parents were arraigned in Massillon Municipal court Wednesday and neither have previous felonies.

Chen, the mother, faces first-degree murder and felonious assault charges. Liang Zhao is charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit felonious assault. Police say Liang Zhao is a legal U.S. citizen.

The couple face a preliminary hearing on the criminal charges at 11 a.m. Jan. 19.

The hearing in Stark County Family Court Thursday was to determine who will care for the 7-year-old while the parents are being held on $5 million bond.

Both parents were present in the courtroom during the hearing. Mingming Chen had an interpreter supplied for her.

Nist began the hearing explaining the role of the interpreter. He then laid out the case details that the allegations are that the child, 6, now lacks reasonable care and should be placed in the custofy of the state through the Stark County Jobs and Family Services Department.

Both parents agreed to turning the child (whom WKYC is not naming) to Family Services.

The parents also waived a hearing that could have been accomplished today if they wished to dispute turning the child over.

Nist also determined that there would be no contact allowed between the parents and the child and that the parents were to undergo parenting evaluation in the future after their criminal proceedings are done.

Nist set the next hearing for 9 a.m. Feb. 8, 2017.

An autopsy on Ashley Zhao began Wednesday. According to investigators, Ashley Zhao died when Chen allegedly struck the child’s head several times using her fist early Monday morning. It’s believed Ashley’s father tried to revive her, but was unsuccessful.

Hours later, the parents reported Ashley was missing. As search teams combed the area, a statewide endangered child alert was issued.

Ashley’s body was found late Tuesday afternoon concealed in the restaurant. A police spokesman says her body was "found in a place you wouldn't look" and that authorities found her based on information received in a tip.

The Stark County Coroner was called to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Once the pathologist determined that Ashley was dead at approximately 4:20 p.m., BCI investigators and the Coroner's office photo-documented the scene and then were able to extricate Ashley's body from where she was hidden after search warrants were granted.

Ashley was removed from the area and externally examined before arriving at the morgue at 8 p.m.

Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist will preside over the hearing.

