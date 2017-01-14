WKYC
Six-gun salute fired in honor of passengers aboard plane

January 14, 2017

CLEVELAND, OHIO - On Saturday, between noon and 1 p.m., a six-gun salute was fired from the USS Cod. It honored the six passengers on the plane that went down in Lake Erie last month.

The salute is in honor and memory of the six passengers aboard the aircraft that went missing last month after it took off from Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport.

On Friday, January 13, the Salvage Chief headed out on the lake around 7:30 a.m, only to return half an hour later due to poor water conditions.

Water conditions Saturday have allowed for search and recovery crews to run a tow fish sonar over the debris field to identify locations of remaining debris.

Here is a timeline of the events:

