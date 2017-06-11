WKYC
Close

Six injured after car crashes into Idarose Avenue home

Car crashes into house

WKYC 11:46 PM. EDT June 11, 2017

Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into an Idarose Avenue home in Cleveland Sunday evening.

Two of the victims were children. They were taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, according to police. Four additional adults were taken to the UH main campus. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities described the damage to the house as "intensive."

Stay tuned to WKYC for any further updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories