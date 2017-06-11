Six injured after car crashes into Idarose Avenue home

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into an Idarose Avenue home in Cleveland Sunday evening.

Two of the victims were children. They were taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, according to police. Four additional adults were taken to the UH main campus. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities described the damage to the house as "intensive."

