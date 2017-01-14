Six shot Gun Salute fired in honor of passengers aboard plane

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Saturday, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., a Gun Salute with six shots will be fired from the USS Cod.

The salute is in honor and memory of the six passengers aboard the aircraft that went missing last month after it took off from Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport.

Friday, January 13, the Salvage Chief headed out on the lake around 7:30 a.m, only to return half an hour later due to poor water conditions.

If water conditions allow for it, on Saturday, January 14, search and recovery crews plan to run a tow fish sonar over the debris field to identify locations of remaining debris.

(© 2017 WKYC)