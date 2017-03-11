Sneaker Con makes a stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Dubbed the greatest sneaker show on earth, it's only right Sneaker Con make a stop in Cleveland.

The convention took place today (March 11) at the Huntington Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Ave.

The event kicked off at noon and ends at 7 p.m.

During the event, sneaker enthusiasts of all ages were able to browse vendor collections, in an effort to find the exclusive pair or pairs missing from their collection.

The convention also allows sneaker heads to sell their own shoes.

© 2017 WKYC-TV