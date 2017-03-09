Solon: Teen pulls gun from pocket in front of officer

Solon Police (Photo: Kim Wendel WKYC-TV)

In their weekly report, Solon Police detailed an incident that happened just after 12:30 .m. Sunday.

Police reported that they were called out after a complaint about a loud party in a room at Homewood Suites at 6085 Enterprise Parkway.

When police officers pulled up, they stopped a car that had been suspiciously circling the building and smelled an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Police say that a passenger, 17, indicated that he had marijuana in his right front pants pocket. But when he was removing it, police said he grabbed the butt of a black semi-auto pistol and pulled it from his pocket.

An officer was able to knock the pistol out of his hand and then subdue the teen.

The teen, from Euclid, was arrested and he was transferred to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention facility.

