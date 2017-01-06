SOM Center Road in Solon remains closed Friday morning

Road closed (Photo: WKYC)

Officials closed SOM Center Road between Miles Road and Cannon Road at Hawthorn Parkway Thursday evening. It remains closed Friday morning.

The road is closed due to an accident that left live wires in the road.

It is still closed to through traffic at Hawthorn Pkwy while CEI makes repairs to damaged electrical poles.

Local access for residents and essential traffic is being maintained via Miles Rd/91 south to Brighton Park and Cannon Rd/91 north to Meadow Lane.

There is NO THROUGH traffic at this time. Please use an alternate route. No specific ETA has been given for when the road will be reopened.