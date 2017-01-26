Special Olympics Ohio Winter games in NE Ohio

Special Olympics of Ohio (Photo: Special Olympics of Ohio)

Special Olympics Ohio will kick off the 2017 competition schedule Feb. 1-2 at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Brandywine Ski Resort and Kent State University Ice Arena.

Special Olympics says that more than 150 athletes from all over Ohio will compete. The athletes are from Ashtabula, Clark, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lake, Lucas, Madison, Medina, Richland, Summit, and Wyandot counties.

Competition includes Nordic (Cross Country) Skiing, Alpine (Downhill) Skiing, Speed Skating, and Figure Skating and the public is welcome to watch at Brandywine Ski Resort in Peninsula and at the Kent State University Ice Arena in Kent.

According to its website, Special Olympics Ohio is to provide year-round sports training and competition

in a variety of Olympic-type sports for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual

disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate

courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their

families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

