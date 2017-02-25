Special Olympics Ohio's Cleveland Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Ohio Polar Plunge (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Saturday afternoon saw hundreds "plunge" into Lake Erie at Edgewater Park for the Special Olympics Ohio Polar Plunge.

They were at Edgewater Park off the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway. There was even a costume contest!

The event was sponsored by Sheetz with additional support from Sam's Club, Fox 8, Anthony Allega Inc., Cleveland Metroparks, DoubleTree Hilton, Sommer's Mobile Leasing, the 910th Security Forces Squadron and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ohio.

All proceeds from this event will help Special Olympics Ohio provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities to more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The mission of Special Olympics Ohio is to provide year-round sports training and competition

in a variety of Olympic-type sports for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual

disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate

courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their

families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

