Spokesperson: Employee injured at ArcelorMittal plant

CLEVELAND - According to an ArcelorMittal spokesperson, there was a reaction at ArcelorMittal Cleveland’s caster operation today (Wednesday).

The spokesperson said one employee was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for evaluation after complaining of back pain.

"The incident is under investigation. We expect the caster operation to be brought back online shortly, resulting in no impact on customers. At ArcelorMittal, the health and safety of our employees and contractors remains our number one priority," the spokesperson told WKYC.

ArcelorMittal is located on Eggers Avenue in Cleveland, along the Cuyahoga River.

