Stark County deputies recover narcotics, weapons, cash

LOUISVILLE, OHIO - Everything was recovered from a Stark County home when a search warrant was executed.

In a news release, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said that the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics unit, with assistance from the Louisville Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday evening at a home at 1207 Gulling Avenue NE.

According to Maier, deputies located a large amount of what is believed to be anabolic steroids, $2,500 in U.S. currency, four firearms and miscellaneous pills.

All items were seized from the home and will be laboratory tested.

As the case remains under investigation, Maier asks that anyone with information relating to this case should contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

