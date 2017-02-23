Stark County domestic dispute leads to stabbing, crash into cruiser

Stark County Sheriff (Photo: Stark County Sheriff)

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Stark County Sheriff’s deputies were called out about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday to 2800 Pineway Avenue NE regarding a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found Zachary J. Mayle with a stab wound to his right calf and a cut on his back and his live-in boyfriend Jason J. Campbell said they had had a domestic dispute.

Both were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and then Mayle's grandfather William Shuman showed up at the hospital.

Deputies say Shuman became "uncooperative" and Shuman put his 2004 Ford Ranger truck in reverse and began to back up towards the patrol cruiser.

A sergeant was inside the cruiser and hit his horn to make Shuman aware he was approaching.

Although Shuman stopped the vehicle momentarily, he then hit the gas again and struck the front of the cruiser.

Shuman was placed under arrest at which time he began resisting.

Shuman was taken to the Stark County Jail without further incident and booked on charges of felonious assault, obstructing justice and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff's office news release.

Campbell was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail for felonious assault and domestic violence

