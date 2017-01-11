Stark County | One dead in Massillon morning fire

Standish fire in Massillon (Photo: Provided by Anna McKee)

MASSILLON, OHIO - The Massillon Fire Department confirms to WKYC that there was at least fatality at a house fire late Wednesday morning. No further identification was provided.

According to the information received, the MFD was called at 10:50 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 508 Standish Street at 11:04 a.m.

The Stark County Coroner's Office was called to the scene, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The MFD stated that the Jackson Township Fire department provided an engine and the Perry Township Fire Department provided a squad for mutual aid.

No further details were provided.

