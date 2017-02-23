Stark County Sheriff's Office seizes over 100 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine

William Lamont Barrino (Photo: SCSO)

CANTON, OHIO - At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit, along with officers with the Canton unit of the State Adult Parole Authority, responded to a complaint regarding drug activity at home in Canton, according to a news release.

Units responded to 116 Clarendon Avenue NW and deputies accompanied parole officers on a search of the home, the release stated.

They found 104 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine hidden inside and outside of the home, $14,955 in U.S. currency and scales and bags.

Arrested were William Barrino, 42, on one count of trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of drugs. He was then booked into the Stark County Jail.

evidence seized (Photo: SCSO)

