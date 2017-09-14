$10,000 reward offered for info on suspect in Massillon bank robbery

(Photo: FBI)

Police and the FBI are asking for help finding a man who allegedly robbed the PNC Bank in Massillon at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Authorities say the man brandished a dark silver pistol and took money from two teller stations. He then escaped in a white, short-bed, single-cab Chevy pickup truck. The incident occurred just before 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as being around 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with average build, a tattoo of a spider web over his right eye, and a silver nose ring. He was wearing a black leather jacket, a black ball cap with red lettering, black pants, and black boots at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Massillon Police Dept. or the FBI. Tips can be made anonymously and a reward of up to $10,000 is available.

