22-year-old Stark County woman killed in single-car crash

(Photo: WKYC)

A 22-year-old Stark County woman was killed in a one-car crash early Thursday morning in Washington Twp.

Authorities say Molly Hoover of Alliance was driving her Toyota Prius east on Cenfield St. when she went off the left side of the road and struck two mailboxes and an embankment. This caused the car to fly through the air and eventually land in a nearby field, where it flipped over multiple times. The accident occurred around 3:20 a.m.

Hoover was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

This is the 14th fatal car accident in Stark County this year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 15 people have died.

© 2017 WKYC-TV