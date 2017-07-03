WKYC
30-year-old man dead after shooting in Stark County

WKYC 10:44 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Monday evening. 

Officials responded to a call at 202 49th Street SW, for shots fired around 5:30 p.m.

30-year-old, Michael Christensen was injured in the shooting. 

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stark County Sherfiff's Office at 330-430-3800.

 

