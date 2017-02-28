Akron woman killed after car strikes deer

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, OHIO - An Akron woman was killed when a car struck a deer and hit a tree Monday night.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Navarre Road SW near mile post 2. A 2007 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Navarre Road when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. The car went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The car's 29-year-old driver and 21-year-old front passenger suffered serious injuries. The rear seat passenger, identified as Madhu Magar, 21, of Akron, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger was the only one who who a seatbelt. Authorities do not suspect alcohol as a factor in the crash.

