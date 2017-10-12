All 4 victims of fatal Stark County crash identified

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of four people killed in a car crash in Stark County last month:
- Norman L. Jones, 49, Canton
- Derald D. Goodrick Jr., 49, Peninsula
- Sarah E. Kallai, 44, Peninsula
- Debra A. Sabbagh, 49, Cuyahoga Falls
Authorities say the victims' Dodge Challenger being driven by Jones veered off State Route 43 in Lake Township in the late afternoon of Sept. 24. The vehicle traveled through a soy bean field before eventually striking a tree and bursting into flames. All four died in the crash.
