All 4 victims of fatal Stark County crash identified

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of four people killed in a car crash in Stark County last month:

Norman L. Jones, 49, Canton

Derald D. Goodrick Jr., 49, Peninsula

Sarah E. Kallai, 44, Peninsula

Debra A. Sabbagh, 49, Cuyahoga Falls

Authorities say the victims' Dodge Challenger being driven by Jones veered off State Route 43 in Lake Township in the late afternoon of Sept. 24. The vehicle traveled through a soy bean field before eventually striking a tree and bursting into flames. All four died in the crash.

