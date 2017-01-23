Alliance man accused of burning a dog to death

Chad Karka admits he has a problem with drinking. What he won’t admit, is that he allegedly burned a dog to death while getting drunk at his home.

The 40-year old lost his job just before Christmas but did not hit rock bottom until last week, when he claims he built a bonfire and then blacked out.

The police showed up the next day with complaints that neighbors saw him throwing a live animal into the flames.

Karka calls the allegations false.

“Sounds like a bunch of townies, busy-body townies, with nothing better to do than to create drama because Alliance is a small town, can be pretty slow,” he said.

He also claims to be an animal lover who owns a dog and even once worked as a vet’s assistant.

“These charges hurt me to the core, they hurt my family to the core,” he said.

Prosecutors tell Channel 3 News that bones were recovered from the ashes, although they could not say at Karka’s arraignment Monday whether they belonged to a dog or even a cat.

Animal advocates, in the meantime, are following the case closely.

If found guilty, Karka could become Ohio’s first person convicted of felony animal abuse under a new state law.

“Now there’s recourse for torture, torment, pain and suffering, serious harm,” said Amy Beichler of PAWS Ohio. “It’s to get individuals like this convicted of a felony so that they’re on the radar of both our law enforcement and FBI.”

Whether it is a cat or dog that is killed, the new law protects both. It carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2500 fine.

The owner of the animal that was apparently killed has yet to come forward.

