Alliance PD plan to no longer respond to certain car accidents due to budget cuts

ALLIANCE - Alliance police have announced that officers plan to no longer respond to certain car accidents on private property due to budget cuts in the city.

The department posted the news on their Facebook page , which stated that the department is expected to no longer respond to non-injury car accidents on private property due to staffing reductions.

“We’re heading into a financial crunch,” said Mayor Alan Andreani.

The city’s financial situation means officials will have to look at where cuts in the budget can be made in order to move forward. A graph with the city’s budget numbers sits in the mayor’s office. In 2012, the city started the year with more than $2.8 million. That number has drastically decreased for 2017, with a beginning budget at around $374,000.

It’s a sign that the city needs to make some changes, which includes a reduction in staffing in the city’s police department. The recent Facebook post made by the police department confirmed the upcoming changes. Some residents are concerned about how the change would affect them.

“I feel that’s a shame, because that could be helpful, perhaps in settling the conflict between the two people in the accident. Their opinion would be important.”

Andreani said he understands those concerns, but also noted that details are still being worked out.

The police department has also announced that residents can now make a police report online in regards to minor incidents.

The budget cuts the city is facing also includes considering how and when roads are repaired. It may have to take a backseat as the city handles finds a way to tackle its financial situation. In the meantime, the city is planning a meeting with the state auditor in the next week.

