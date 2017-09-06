Alliance school bus driver accused of texting and driving: Watch

ALLIANCE, Ohio -- An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.

The Review in Alliance (http://bit.ly/2eGOiby) reported Wednesday that an investigation was launched after a video of the bus was posted on social media.

Alliance City Schools says in a statement that student safety is its top priority and the district will again communicate its safety policies to transportation employees.

© 2017 Associated Press