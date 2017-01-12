WKYC
Ashley Zhao's father says 'I can't find my daughter' in newly released 911 call

911 call released in Ashley Zhao case

STARK COUNTY - Liang Zhao began his call to 911 dispatchers earlier this week by saying he needed some help. 

"I can't find my daughter," he added. 

His daughter, five-year-old Ashley, was later found dead Tuesday at Ang's Asian Cuisine in Jackson Township. 

The family owns the restaurant. 

Both Zhao and his wife, Mingming Chen, are now facing charges.

