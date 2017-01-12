Ashley Zhao's father says 'I can't find my daughter' in newly released 911 call

STARK COUNTY - Liang Zhao began his call to 911 dispatchers earlier this week by saying he needed some help.

"I can't find my daughter," he added.

His daughter, five-year-old Ashley, was later found dead Tuesday at Ang's Asian Cuisine in Jackson Township.

The family owns the restaurant.

Both Zhao and his wife, Mingming Chen, are now facing charges.

Listen to Liang Zhao's full call to 911 dispatchers in the video player above.

