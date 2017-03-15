Ashley Zhao's parents arraigned in court Wednesday

CANTON - The parents charged with killing their 5-year-old daughter Ashley Zhao inside their family restaurant will be arraigned in court later today.

A Stark County grand jury indicted Ming Ming Chen for murder of her daughter and Liang Zhao, Ashley's father, for complicity to murder.

As WKYC previously reported in January, Ashley Zhao was found dead in the family's restaurant in Jackson Township.

The parents' six-year-old daughter will remain in the temporary custody of the county.

