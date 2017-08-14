Canton swim coach pleads guilty to sex with student

CANTON - A McKinley High School swim coach has pleaded guilty to having sex with a former student on multiple occasions.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office says Samuel Seiple, 57, is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor following an eight-month investigation that revealed Seiple had sexual conduct with a former student multiple times.

The sheriff's office also says there is evidence that this was not Seiple's first and only victim.

According to the Canton Repository, Seiple had sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl several times between May 2014 and November 2015. Seiple admitted to the sexual encounters as part of a plea deal, which mandates he must register as a sex offender for 15 years and surrender his coaching credentials.

The Repository also reports Seiple was sentenced to 180 days behind bars, though all but two were suspended.

A second victim came forth, but declined to pursue charges, stating the alleged crimes occurred decades ago, according to the Repository.

