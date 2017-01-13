Community reacts to Ashley Zhao's parents' behavior in courtroom

What some have described as emotionless or cold behavior have led to questions surrounding cultural differences in the murder case of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao.

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao, both facing murder charges, appeared in court the morning after their daughter was found inside their Chinese restaurant in Jackson Township.

A day after that, the parents arrived in court once again in a custody hearing for Ashley’s 6-year-old sister. Not much in the parent’s demeanor changes with the exception of what appeared to be MingMing Chen staring in

the direction of Ashley’s father. The behavior has left some wondering if cultural differences plays a role.

"In our culture, when you’re in an unfamiliar territory, you have a tendency to look at the person you’re most familiar with," said Johnny Wu, co-founder of the Cleveland Asian Festival and V.P. of this with the OCA Greater Cleveland Chapter, an organization dedicated to the social, political and economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans.

Wu, filmmaker and founder of Media Design Imaging, is an active member in the local Asian community. He said showing emotion in certain situations may be looked at as a weakness. He noted that the language barrier could play a role as well.

"She probably doesn’t know what to do or how to say."

Jackson Township police did note that authorities would be consulting with cultural advisors to help better under the parents’ behavior. However, Wu and others in the community say while someone's cultural background can shed some light into their behavior, it's not the definitive answer as many variables can come into play. An individual's interpretation of another’s expression...is just that.

