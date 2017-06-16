Driver ditches injured passenger after crash

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PERRY TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Authorities are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a serious injury crash Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Southway Street near Jackson Avenue.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old and 21-year-old were traveling westbound in a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer when a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero traveling eastbound attempted to pass traffic in a no pass zone.

The driver lost control of the Alero and struck the Lancer head-on, causing a crash that resulted in the Lancer flipping onto its top.

The driver of the Alero fled the scene, leaving its passenger behind.

The Alero passenger, a 22-year-old Massillon man, was taken to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Lancer were also taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Highway Patrol are still attempting to locate the driver who fled the scene.

