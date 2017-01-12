Flooding causing road closures in Louisville

(Photo: Louisville Fire Department/Facebook)

LOUISVILLE - Heavy rains in Stark County have caused flooding in the city of Louisville.

The Louisville Fire Department put out the following on their Facebook page on Thursday afternoon:

Fire Chief Rod Border also tells WKYC Channel 3 that the area of Constitution Avenue and West Main by the railroad tracks is also closed due to flooding. They also had to evacuate 12 people from a small apartment building in a low area on Constitution Avenue. All of these closings are just a few blocks from Louisville's downtown area.

They expect to have these areas blocked off for the next 4-5 hours as the water slowly recedes.



