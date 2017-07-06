Jackson Township Police investigating death of 18-month-old found unresponsive in hotel

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

JACKSON TOWNSHIP - Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a Motel 6 room July 3.

Police say officers responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. The boy was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's mother, identified as Stephanie Buchanan, 26, has been charged with obstructing official business for giving officers false names for a friend, identified as 25-year-old Jasmin Nance.

Nance was also charged with obstructing official business for lying to officers about her name in attempt to avoid arrest for an outstanding warrant. That warrant was for endangering children.

Buchanan's four other children, ages four through nine, were placed in custody of Stark County Protective Services.

Police say the Stark County Coroner will determine a cause of death following an autopsy.

Police also say additional charges are pending the outcome of the cause of death.

© 2017 WKYC-TV