Jackson Township residents upset about tree cutting

Pipeline maintenance is leaving many Jackson Township residents upset.

Dominion East Ohio workers are cutting down trees in the areas to maintain the pipeline.

For some home owners, the trees were the main reason why they choose this neighborhood.

One homeowner has already had 21 trees cut down without her permission, and Dominion says they don't need it because it's all for a resident safety.

Another homeowners has posted no trespassing signs in her yard, hoping to prevent the workers from chopping down her trees.

© 2017 WKYC-TV