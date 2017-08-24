Kmart set to close 28 stores nationwide, including Massillon location

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: People shop at a Kmart store on March 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Sears Holdings, the parent of Kmart and Sears, Roebuck, & Co., said there is "substantial doubt" about the company's financial viability. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

Sears Holdings announced on Thursday that it will soon be closing 28 Kmart stores, including its Massillon, Ohio location.

The Massillon store, located at 2600 Lincoln Way E, will close in mid-November, with a liquidation sale possibly beginning as soon as Aug. 31.

"As mentioned in Sears Holdings’ Q2 2017 financial results announcement on Thursday, August 24, the company informed associates at 28 Kmart stores that we will be closing these stores later this year as we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," Sears Holdings said in a release.

You can find the entire list of Kmart stores set to close here.

Sears Holdings' Thursday announcement marks the continuation of a year that has seen the company close several brick and mortar locations in favor of building its online presence. Earlier this summer, the company closed 35 Kmart and eight Sears locations, including its Garfield Heights Kmart, bringing its total of closures this year to more than 300.

© 2017 WKYC-TV