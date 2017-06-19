MASSILLON - A local cable provider is gearing up to offer a new technology to its customers – in hopes of staying ahead of competition and the tech world.

MCTV in Massillon is integrating new technology, named Excellerate, that officials say will provide almost a “limitless bandwidth” for homes.

The company will be installing a new “fiber to the home” product to its 45,000 customers in and around Stark County.

Traditional cable providers use copper wires, but MCTV is moving in a different direction, using hair thin optical fibers and connecting it from one point to multiple individual homes and buildings.

So instead of hundreds of households sharing a fiber strand…

"One fiber is split to up to 32 homes and then, of course, you can make that one fiber have as much bandwidth as you want," said Bob Gessner, president of MCTV.

MCTV compares the changes to driving.

Instead of taking the back roads to get your internet connection, you’re taking a highway that would stop right in front of your home.

A local internet/cable provider is adding some new technology to give customers a faster connection. Check out the technology @ 6p on @wkyc. pic.twitter.com/miF09B5mhx — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) June 19, 2017

There’s a lot of work ahead for $20 million tech project.

Current employees are being retrained with new skills to enter the ever-changing field.

