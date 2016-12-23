Local veteran receives new home for the holidays

STARK COUNTY - Santa started this Christmas in Stark County.
Purple Heart veteran Josh Stahl and his family got the present of a lifetime: A brand new home from Tunnel to Towers.
The Stahls were living in tight quarters with their 4 kids, but no more. The 2,800 square foot house has smart technology built in to help Josh.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds homes for veterans dealing with traumatic injuries. Siller was a firefighter that perished in the 9/11 attack.
WKYC Channel 3 photojournalist Carl Bachtel was there for the big reveal. Watch his full report above.
