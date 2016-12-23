Local veteran receives new home for the holidays

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

STARK COUNTY - Santa started this Christmas in Stark County.

Purple Heart veteran Josh Stahl and his family got the present of a lifetime: A brand new home from Tunnel to Towers.

The Stahls were living in tight quarters with their 4 kids, but no more. The 2,800 square foot house has smart technology built in to help Josh.

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds homes for veterans dealing with traumatic injuries. Siller was a firefighter that perished in the 9/11 attack.

WKYC Channel 3 photojournalist Carl Bachtel was there for the big reveal. Watch his full report above.