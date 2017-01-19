Louisville Board of Education reaches tenative agreement with teachers

Teachers on strike in Louisville. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

LOUISVILLE - The Louisville Board of Education has reached a tentative agreement on a successor contract with its teachers union, the Louisville Education Association (LEA), on Thursday night.

According to a release sent by the LEA, the members of the association were presented with the tentative agreement at a general meeting and will vote this Monday.

LEA spokesperson Angela Emmons stated, “The members of the LEA can finally have resolution and closure to a very traumatic time in our lives. While we still are missing 10 of our exceptional brothers and sisters, we encourage all members of the community to move forward with us in a positive and collaborative manner.”

The agreement, if ratified by LEA members, would put to rest months of contentious negotiations between Louisville's teachers and the Board.

