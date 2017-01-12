Louisville firefighters step up as flood waters rise

(Photo: Louisville Fire Chief Rod Bordner)

LOUISVILLE - It was a day of trying to stay one step ahead of rising flood waters in Louisville.

In some cases, the water won.

The uninjured driver of his partially submerged semi off of Constitution Avenue fared better than his truck, that still sat in a watery grave at midnight.



A stones throw away, the Gazebo apartments had to be evacuated.

12 people, mostly kids, made it out as the water crept up to the door, but never made it in.

(Photo: Louisville Fire Chief Rod Bordner)

Louisville firefighters stepped up... as the water rose carrying children out through waist-high water safely.

A proud Louisville Fire Chief Rod Bordner told Channel 3 News,"We're a tight knit group. We're part time. Firefighters aren't paid 24 hours to staff our department. The tones go out. They come out here and tonight we had 8 or 9 men and women and medic units doing what they had to do. A well trained good group of people."

Bordner says the overflowing Nimishillen Creek started rising at about 11:30 a.m. and had safely receded about 10 hours later.

At one time a football field-sized stretch of North Chappell St. was under about a foot and a half of water.

Parts of W. Main St. flooded as well and the push from about 8 p.m. on was to prepare for dropping temperatures and morning traffic.

"Water has receded. They are getting back into their apartments. We are bringing in the engines down to hose off the mud from the road and the street department is going to salt the roads for us," said Bordner

He added there were no injuries reported.

