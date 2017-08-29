WKYC
Man accused of crime spree arrested

Crime Spree comes to an end

WKYC 9:56 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

A crime spree targeting a church, a hardware store, the BMV, and even a Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser has come to an end. 

49-year-old Richard Rhodes was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Uniontown Police Department.  

Rhodes is accused of possessing criminal tools, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle and vandalism.

He is being held at the Stark County jail.

Rhodes is also being investigated for the shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser at the post in Jackson Township, as well as an incident in Hartville. 


 

 

