Massillon man arrested, charged with murder of man

Wayne County deputies arrested and charged a Massillon man with the murder of a man.

Charged with the murder of Jeremy Dean Lesh, and also charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence, is Damon A. Seibert, 42, of Massillon, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Facebook page.

On Jan. 15, Lesh's body was found in a wooded area near Doylestown in Chippewa Township in Wayne County. His family stated that Lesh was last seen on Christmas Day when he left his home with plans to meet with Seibert in order to collect $100 that was owed to him, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Deputies determined that the Lesh was killed in his truck on Dec. 25 along US 30 near Applecreek Road in Wayne County.

According to deputies, evidence in this case shows that Seibert had been a passenger in the truck and that, after killing Lesh, Seibert drove the victim’s body to the Chippewa Township location in Lesh's truck and dumped the body.

The truck has yet to be found.

Seibert was held in the Carroll County Jail after being arrested on Jan. 17 by the United States Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a non-related outstanding warrant. Deputies took Seibert to the Wayne County Jail today.

“This case was given the highest priority and I could not be more pleased with the work that was done by Detective Sergeant Abel and the others that provided assistance in this investigation. I trust this arrest will bring some level of comfort to the victims family. My deputies continue to investigate this matter and it is possible that others may be charged." said Sheriff Travis Hutchinson, on the Facebook page.

Hutchinson said that providing assistance in this investigation are the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, Perry Township (Stark County) police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Canton office of the FBI, the Doylestown Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

