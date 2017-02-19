Massillon man killed in overnight crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP - A Massillon man is dead after being ejected from his pick-up truck in a rollover accident early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Wooster Street, east on Ben Fulton Avenue, in Stark County.

Police say Cody Mishler, 27, of Massillon, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 eastbound on Wooster Street, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck traveled off the left side of the road and then back onto the roadway, where the truck overturned several times before coming to a rest in the street.

While the it flipped, Mishler was thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mishler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

