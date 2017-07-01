Melt even has it's own Ohio license plate!

CANTON - Grilled cheese fans in Canton will soon have another place to get their fix.

Melt Bar and Grilled announced plans to open a new restaurant at Belden Village Mall.

“Canton is the birthplace of football,” owner Matt Fish said on the restaurant's website. “And we are ready to tee it up and kick off our eleventh Melt location there.”

The spot is known for gourmet sandwiches and snacks.

It will be the chain's eleventh outpost.

Restaurant officials said there's no official grand opening date quite yet, but fans should stay tuned to the station's website and social media channels for updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV