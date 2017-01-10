Missing 5-year-old girl found dead inside Jackson Township restaurant, parents arrested

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police have confirmed that 5-year-old Ashley Zhao, last seen at Ang’s Asian Cuisine on Portage Street NW, was found dead late Tuesday afternoon. .

Zhao was found dead and concealed inside the restaurant.

On Tuesday night, WKYC Channel 3 learned that the parents of Ashley Zhao have been taken into custody. Ashley's mother has been charged with murder, her father Liang has been charged with complicity to commit murder.

Booking photo of Liang Zhao. (Photo: Stark County Sheriff's Department)

Ashley Zhao had last been seen Monday night, when she went to the back of the restaurant between 4-5 p.m. to take a nap. When her mother went to check on her around 9 p.m., she was gone. Her parents reported her missing shortly after 9 p.m.

That's when police and local law enforcement started their search, using both ground and air reconnaissance. Drones were utilized as well.

BCI was called to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

As time passed, the concerns grew as residents were worried about the outcome. A man who identified himself as Ashley's great uncle told WKYC Channel 3's Amani Abraham that he was trying to contact the family for help.

