Missing 5-year-old girl found dead inside Jackson Township restaurant

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police have confirmed that 5-year-old Ashley Zhao, last seen at Ang’s Asian Cuisine on Portage Street NW, was found dead Tuesday evening.

Zhao was found dead and concealed inside the restaurant.

She had last been seen Monday night, when she went to the back of the restaurant between 4-5 p.m. to take a nap. When her mother went to check on her around 9 p.m., she was gone. Her parents reported her missing shortly after 9 p.m.

Jan. 10, 2017: This is Ang's Cuisine restaurant where Ashley was last seen. (Photo by Amani Abraham, WKYC-TV)

BCI was called to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

