MISSING | 5-year-old girl last seen at Chinese restaurant in Stark County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 5-year-old girl.

It’s believed Ashley Zhao wandered of from the back door of Ang’s Asian Cuisine restaurant in the 4900 block of Portage Street NW Monday night.

Ashley is described as 4 feet tall and weighs 35-40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Ashley was wearing a purple coat with gray leggings when she went missing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined the search for Ashley.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 immediately.

