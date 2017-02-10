Missing Massillon girl may be in danger

Casey Stephens (Photo: Photo: Courtesy National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

MASSILLON, OHIO - Massillon police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl named Casey Stephens from Massillon, Ohio, according to the department's Facebook page.

In addition, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website details that she has been missing since Feb. 5. She has brown hair, blue eyes, stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The website also says Casey Stephens may still be in the local area and that she may dye her hair different colors.

If you see her, you are asked to call the Massillon Police Department at 330-832-9811 or your local police department.

