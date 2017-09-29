Mount Union student & former football player accused of rape

(Photo: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

A football player at Mount Union has been charged with three counts of rape.

Jordan Hargrove, a 22-year-old wide receiver for the Purple Raiders, was arrested Friday afternoon and arraigned in Alliance Municipal Court. According to court records, all three incidents occurred within 11 days of each other, with the latest citation coming last Wednesday.

Associate Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator Michelle Gaffney released this statement on behalf of the university:

When notified of an allegation of sexual misconduct, the University of Mount Union enacts its Sexual Misconduct Protocol, a standard and extremely detailed process that is followed when an individual reports that he or she has been a victim of a sexual assault. This includes assisting the student in seeking medical attention, filing a police report and receiving support from a counselor. We also suggest that the student consider discussing the issue with family members or others who can provide support. The institution is very committed to the safety of its students and has developed this protocol in order to provide for the rights of all parties involved in a situation such as this while working cooperatively with local police officials.

Hargrove did not enter a plea and is currently being held in the Stark County Jail on $750,000 bond ($250,000 for each alleged incident). A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 6 at 10:45 a.m.

