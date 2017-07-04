Narcotics suspected factor in deadly Stark County crash

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Investigators say alcohol and illegal narcotics are believed to be factors in a deadly crash in Stark County.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Cleveland Avenue at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street.

26-year-old Michael Elsass was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elsass, of North Canton, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu when he failed to stop at a red light and collided with the front of a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country, according to the Canton post of the Highway Patrol.

Elsass' vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a group of trees.

Authorities say illegal narcotics were found in Elsass’ vehicle.

Both people inside the Chrysler -- Lawrence and Lynda Dobbins of Hartville -- were not hurt in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

