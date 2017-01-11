Chinese restaurant repeatedly closed for illness by parents charged in Ashley Zhao's death

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Chinese restaurant where 5-year-old Ashley Zhao was found dead Tuesday had been repeatedly closed by her parents due to illness.

"I'm sorry. We are not open right now," a post on Ang's Cuisine Facebook page declared. "We will try to open later on during the day, if she feels better. I will post, if anything changes."

This was a recurring theme for Ang's Cuisine that stretches back several years. Scrolling through their Facebook page shows a large portion of posts were related to closing the restaurant.

"I'm sorry, we are not open today. My wife is still not feeling well," another post stated. "She will try some gas-x today and see how it goes. I am too worn out from opening up by myself for the pass 2 days. We will be closed today."

It's inside this restaurant where authorities found Ashley's dead body concealed after she was reported as missing.

Now, both parents -- Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao -- have been charged in her death, each being held on $5 million bond in the Stark County Jail.

Below you will find a series of screenshots from the restaurant's Facebook page that show the repeated illness-related closures.

