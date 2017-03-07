Parents indicted for death of 5-year-old daughter in Jackson Township

STARK COUNTY - The parents of a 5-year-old girl found dead in a Jackson Township restaurant, have been formally indicted for her murder.

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao have been indicted for murder, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice, among other charges.

Ashley Zhao was reported missing by her parents on January 9, but was found dead and concealed a day later inside their restaurant, Ang’s Asian Cuisine on Portage Street NW.

According to Stark County Sheriff's Office investigators, Mingming Chen, struck her daughter in the head several times with her right fist. Ashley suffered injuries to her body which caused her death. Officers believe Ashley's father, Liang Zhou, discovered that his daughter had her head struck on the floor twice by Chen. He noticed Ashley had green fluid coming from her mouth.

After trying to clean his daugher up, he noticed Ashley stopped breathing. He attempted to revive his daughter using CPR but was unsuccessful.

Arraignment for the pair has been set for March 15.

