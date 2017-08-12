Pipeline company says sabotage possible cause of Stark County river contamination

(Photo: National Weather Service)

CANTON (AP) - Officials from the company building twin high-pressure natural gas pipelines across northern Ohio have told federal regulators that sabotage or leaky equipment caused drilling slurry to become contaminated while cleaning up a spill near the Tuscarawas River.



The Canton Repository reports Energy Transfer Partners sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday that says company officials don't believe there was diesel fuel in the clay-based slurry used during horizontal drilling for the $4.2 billion Rover project.



About 2 million gallons of slurry spilled into a wetland in Stark County's Bethlehem Township in April. Ohio Environmental Protection Agency testing found low levels of diesel fuel at the spill site and in quarries where slurry was dumped.



The company says it's hired security for the Tuscarawas River site.

